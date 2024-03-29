Former Chesapeake officer sentenced to 360 years for charges related to child porn

Warning: This story has to do with the sexual abuse and exploitation of minors and animals, some viewers may find it disturbing.

CHESAPEAKE, Va.—A former Chesapeake police officer was sentenced to 360 years for child pornography and other related charges Friday, according to a release from the Commonwealth's Attorney's Office. He will actually only serve 25 years in prison.

Attorneys say that Timothy Newton, 40, was charged with multiple felonies in connection to child and animal sexual abuse:



one count of possession of child pornography

34 counts of possession of child pornography subsequent offense

one count of obscene image depicting sexual abuse of an animal

two counts of indecent liberties by a custodian

The charges were a result of Newton's juvenile family member reporting sexual assault, according to the Commonwealth's Attorney's Office.

Attorney's say that an investigation and an executed search warrant corroborated what the child reported and revealed dozens of child pornography and animal sexual abuse items on his phone.

The images and videos found by investigators depict sexual acts with children aged infant to teenager, according to the Commonwealth's Attorney's Office. They also found depictions of sexual acts with animals, including a chicken, a horse and a dog.

Newton was suspended from the Chesapeake Police Department after they learned about the allegations and is no longer employed there, according to the Commonwealth's Attorney's Office.

On Oct. 24, 2023, Newton pleaded guilty to the 38 charges.

Newton's full sentencing was 360 years in prison with 335 years suspended, according to the Commonwealth's Attorney's Office. The suspension is conditional on ten years of supervised probation and 360 years of good behavior.