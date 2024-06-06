Former employee arrested in connection to Hampton Wingstop shooting death

HAMPTON, Va. — An arrest has been made in the shooting death of a Wingstop employee on Valentine's Day.
Isaiah Daqwon Harris was arrested Thursday and served multiple outstanding warrants:
- second-degree murder
- possession of a firearm in the commission of a felony
- possession of a firearm by a convicted felon
- shooting inside an occupied building
The shooting happened at the Wingstop location in the 1st block of Coliseum Crossing, according to police. Officers pronounced 29-year-old Travell Giles dead at the scene.
Harris has been a suspect in the incident since Feb. 29.
Police say that Harris and Giles were in a verbal altercation before Harris allegedly displayed a gun, shot Harris and then ran away.
Investigators previously said that the two knew each other and Harris was a former employee of the Wingstop.
Hampton police say they arrested Harris with the help of the United States Marshal's Office.