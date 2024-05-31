U.S. Marshals offer $5K reward for info on Hampton Wingstop shooting suspect

HAMPTON, Va. — U.S. Marshals are offering a $5,000 reward for the suspect of a deadly shooting in a Hampton Wingstop.

Isaiah Daqwon Harris, 26, is wanted for second-degree murder and firearms charges in connection to the shooting—including possession of a firearm by a convicted felon—U.S. Marshals say.

US Marshals Isaiah Daqwon Harris - wanted for second-degree murder by U.S. Marshals



U.S. Marshals shared the following description of Harris: Black man; black hair and brown eyes, 5'11" and 165 lbs. He also goes by the names "Blicky" and "Blicky Sum," police added.

He's known to frequent the East End of Newport News and wear his hair pulled back or in an afro, U.S. Marshals also said.

U.S. Marshals consider him to be armed and dangerous.

The shooting in question happened a few months ago on February 14 at the Wingstop on Coliseum Crossing, police say. A Wingstop employee was shot inside the restaurant and did not survive, police say.

Police identified the victim as Travell Lavar Giles.

U.S. Marshals are offering a $5,000 reward for any information leading to the arrest of Harris. To submit a tip, call U.S. Marshals at 1-877-WANTED-2 or the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.