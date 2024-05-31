Hampton police look for suspect after man was shot on Old Buckroe Rd.

HAMPTON, Va. — Hampton Police are asking for the community's help in identifying the person responsible for shooting a man at the Buckroe Lake apartments.

Just before 3 p.m. on Friday police were called out to Old Buckroe Road for a shooting.

Officers then found a 26-year-old man from Norfolk with life-threatening injuries.

John Hood

The man was taken to a hospital where he is being treated.

The preliminary investigation revealed that the victim and suspect were inside a residence together. An altercation occurred, which resulted in the suspect firing at the victim. The suspect fled prior to the officers’ arrival.

This incident remains under investigation by members of the Hampton Police Major Crimes Unit.

Hampton EXCLUSIVE: Father of 1-year-old shot in Hampton gives update on her condition Leondra Head

If you or anyone you know has information that will assist police, they are encouraged to contact the Hampton Police Division at 757–727–6111 or the Crime Line at 1–888-LOCK-U-UP.

Tipsters can also send an anonymous tip by visiting our secure tip form at P3Tips.com. Crime Line callers remain anonymous and never appear in court. If a Crime Line tip results in an arrest, the caller may be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1500.