Investigators testify about Virginia Beach man who allegedly killed girlfriend, father in 2022 crime spree

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Closing arguments are expected to begin Wednesday in a trial for a man accused of killing his girlfriend, adoptive father and cousin in Virginia Beach in March 2022.

He is also accused of setting a dog, home and car on fire back during the same time.

Cola Beale confessed to the murders to News 3 in a jailhouse interview in 2022.

Watch part 1 of Cola Beale's jailhouse interview with News 3:

Part 1: Cola Beale IV interview from jail after being arrested, accused of 3 homicides

At the time, he told News 3 that he "snapped" and shot his girlfriend, Czavi'er Hill, 31, in the head because her parents "kept confronting him about his plans" with their daughter.

During day one of the trial, a video was shown of the inside an interrogation room where Beale was being held after he was arrested.

In the video, Beale admitted to shooting Hill and Clifton Baxter, his adoptive father.

Virginia Beach Murder trial begins for man who confessed to killing girlfriend, relatives Foster Meyerson

During Day Two of the trial, both sides rested their case.

The prosecution presented its evidence which was based around the investigators who responded to the murders in 2022.

The defense did not provide any evidence and told the court that Beale would not be testifying.

One of the Commonwealth's first witnesses on Tuesday was a firefighter who was called out to Hill's home after Beale allegedly shot her and set her home on fire.

Watch part 2 of Cola Beale's jailhouse interview with News 3:

Part 2: Cola Beale IV interview from jail after being arrested, accused of 3 homicides

Jason Kasssis with the Virginia Beach Fire Department told the jury when he got inside the home the back bedroom door was on fire and flames could be seen in the room.

He said when he began to extinguish the flames he found the body of Hill on the bed and the dog dead inside of a kennel.

Once the fire was out, a red gas jug was found near the kitchen.

John Hood Gas jug collected as evidence

Investigators believe the fire was intentionally started and gasoline was found on items around the home.

The Commonwealth also called upon Virginia Beach Police Officer Adam Bernstein, who was called out to Clifton Baxter's home.

Baxter was shot and killed two days after Hill was killed on March 22.

Bernstein said he was called initially to Baxter's home for a wellness check because no one had heard from Baxter and his family grew concerned because he was a cancer patient.

Once police were able to get inside Baxter's home, they found him on his couch, dead with a gunshot wound to the eye.

John Hood Beale interviewing with News 3 back in 2022

During a jailhouse interview back in 2022 News 3 asked Beals if he had any remorse for the killings.

"When you snap you don't think about remorse," Beale said.

First responders were also sent out to a car fire during the night of March 25 when Beale allegedly set Hill's house and dog on fire.

The car was not too far from Hill's home and belonged to Hill.

Investigators believe gasoline was also used to cause that fire.

A red gas jug and glove were also recovered not too far from the scene.

On March 31, 2022, Beale was arrested at a house in Hampton.

The Commonwealth told the jury that Beale had told officers he was ready to kill more people.

"I was definitely looking for more people but choosing my people wisely," Beale told News 3 back in 2022.

A forensics investigator told the jury three guns were recovered from inside the home along with boxes of ammunition.

Some of the ammunition matched up to the bullet casing recovered in Baxter's home.

Beale is also charged with allegedly killing his cousin in Norfolk.

His trial in Virginia Beach will continue on Wednesday at 9:30 a.m. with closing arguments.