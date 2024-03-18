Murder trial begins for man who confessed to killing girlfriend and dog, coming back to burn house down

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Jury selection on the trial of Cola Beale, the man accused of killing his girlfriend, his adopted father, and his cousin, before burning down his girlfriend's townhome begins Monday.

Beale confessed the murders to News 3 in a jailhouse interview in 2022.

At the time, he told News 3 that he "snapped" and shot his girlfriend, Czavi'er Hill, 31, in the head because her parents "kept confronting him about his future plans" with their daughter.

"I pulled her dog in the room and I was gonna set the dog on fire, and she told me, 'No, don’t do nothing to the dog. You can take me and do whatever you were going to do to the dog to me instead,' and so that's what I did," Beale said.

Hill's body was discovered two days later by police when her townhome went up in flames.

Hill's dog was also found dead in the home.

Beale said at the time he had "no remorse" for killing Hill. "When you snap, you don't think about remorse," he said.

Twelve hours after Beale said he killed Hill, he headed to his adopted father Clifton Baxter's home on Linda Court in Virginia Beach, where he said he killed the 73-year-old.

Beale then proceeded to kill his cousin, 32-year-old Downing McLean, he told News 3.

"I got fed up with him because he didn't think I was helping him, so I said, 'Man, I just killed two people... do you think I'm not ready to shoot again?'" Beale said. "I went right in the kitchen, shot him in the head. He didn’t drop and kept moving, so I shot him in the back to make sure he hit the ground."

After killing three people, Beale said he took McLean's girlfriend hostage in an Airbnb, where he watched the news coverage of his manhunt.

"I was watching y'all's broadcasts. Y'all did some good broadcasts," he said.

Beale also admitted to plotting more murders while in the Airbnb.

One week after Beale began the killing spree, he was caught by U.S. Marshals.

Beale has a criminal history dating back to 2005 including armed robbery and sexual assault on a child.