Man sentenced to 8 years for Portsmouth killing

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — The Commonwealth's Attorney for the City of Portsmouth said in a release that a man who shot and killed another man in a fight has been sentenced to 8 years for voluntary manslaughter.

Matthew Lee Meek was found guilty of killing 46-year-old Ronnie Trewren on December 5, 2022.

Meek's two-day jury trial ended on November 29.

On Wednesday he was sentenced to 10 years with 4 suspended and 2 years of supervised probation.

Meek also pleaded guilty to possession of a firearm for which he was given 3 years with 1 suspended followed by 1 year of supervised probation.

According to evidence presented by the commonwealth, Trewren became involved in an altercation with Meek and another person. Meek shot Trewren during the altercation.

Trewren then drove himself to the hospital where he later died.

Meek then disposed of the gun and fled to North Carolina where he was taken into custody.