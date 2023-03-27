Man seriously injured in Sunday night Hampton shooting on Breckinridge Ct.

HAMPTON, Va. — According to Hampton Police, a man suffered serious injuries from a shooting Sunday night on Breckinridge Court.

Officers said the call came in at 7:30 p.m. Sunday.

While officers were en route to the scene, police said they got information that the man was being taken by a personal vehicle to a local hospital.

After the vehicle stopped on West Mercury Boulevard, first responders took him to a local hospital to be treated for life-threatening injuries.

Sunday night, HPD officials did not release any suspect information or information related to a motive or circumstances leading up to the incident.

This is the third shooting reported by police to take place this weekend after two other shootings that happened on LaSalle Avenue and Sacramento Drive on Saturday.

Anyone with information on any of these incidents is asked to call the Hampton Police Division at (757) 727–6111 or the Crime Line at 1–888-LOCK-U-UP.

Tipsters can also send an anonymous tip by visiting the secure tip form at P3Tips.com.

Crime Line callers remain anonymous and never appear in court.

If a Crime Line tip results in an arrest, the caller may be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.