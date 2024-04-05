Watch Now
Memorial services for hero K-9 killed by MS-13 members during Sussex prison fight

Posted at 4:02 PM, Apr 05, 2024
SUSSEX, Va. — A memorial service for the K-9 officer killed in a fight at the Sussex I State Prison will be held on April 11.

On April 2, Rivan, the K-9, was killed while protecting his assigned corrections officer, prison staff and other inmates during an attack by members of the MS-13 gang against another inmate, according to the Department of Corrections.

Rivan was violently and repeatedly stabbed and kicked by the inmates and later died at the facility while VADOC staff attempted lifesaving measures.

Corrections Officer Kharmishia Phillip Fields sustained no serious injuries because of Rivan's efforts to protect her, according to VADOC.

The memorial service will be at 1 p.m. Thursday, April 11, at VADOC’s Academy for Staff Development, Crozier, in Goochland County.

