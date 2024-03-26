Navy sailor pleads guilty after attempting to have sex with a 10-year-old

NORFOLK, Va. — A Virginia Beach man pleaded guilty Tuesday after he attempted to arrange sex acts with a 10-year-old through social media, according to a news release from the U.S. Department of Justice.

On Jan. 17, Petty Officer First Class Vincente Muniz, Jr., 35, contacted someone he believed to be the father of a 10-year-old child through a social media app, according to court documents.

Muniz arranged a meeting to engage in sex acts with the child. He also admitted to having plans to meet another minor that day, but those plans had fallen through.

When Muniz attempted to meet with the parent and 10-year-old he was instead arrested by law enforcement.

Muniz is scheduled to be sentenced on July 19; he faces a minimum of 10 years in prison and a maximum of life in prison.

The case will be prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorneys Megan M. Montoya and Anthony Marek.