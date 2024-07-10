Watch Now
NewsCrime

Actions

Portsmouth Police search for suspect in first degree murder

Top Stories - Wednesday July 10
Screenshot_10-7-2024_17727_.jpeg
Posted at 7:31 PM, Jul 10, 2024

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — Portsmouth Police are actively searching for a suspect in connection to the May 25, 2024, homicide of Modrelle Britt on the 20th block of Dale drive.

Antonio Alonzo Collins, also known as Knuckles, 35, has been charged with:

  • Murder in the 1st Degree
  • Use of a Firearm in Commission of a Felony Malicious Shooting, Cut, or Stab
  • Possession of Firearm by Convicted Felon

Collins is a black male, listed at 6 feet, 180 pounds and is considered to be armed and dangerous, according to Portsmouth Police.
Those with information are encouraged to call Portsmouth Police Investigations Bureau at 757–393–8536. If you wish to remain anonymous, contact the Crime Line at 1–888-LOCK-U-UP or visit their website at www.portscrimeline.com.

More stories from Portsmouth

 

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Investigations

Following through: Dentist has license revoked twice