Portsmouth Police search for suspect in first degree murder

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — Portsmouth Police are actively searching for a suspect in connection to the May 25, 2024, homicide of Modrelle Britt on the 20th block of Dale drive.

Antonio Alonzo Collins, also known as Knuckles, 35, has been charged with:



Murder in the 1st Degree

Use of a Firearm in Commission of a Felony Malicious Shooting, Cut, or Stab

Possession of Firearm by Convicted Felon

Collins is a black male, listed at 6 feet, 180 pounds and is considered to be armed and dangerous, according to Portsmouth Police.

Those with information are encouraged to call Portsmouth Police Investigations Bureau at 757–393–8536. If you wish to remain anonymous, contact the Crime Line at 1–888-LOCK-U-UP or visit their website at www.portscrimeline.com.