Smithfield Police investigate stabbing

SMITHFIELD, Va. — Police in Smithfield said they were investigating after a man was stabbed Thursday afternoon.

Officers said they were dispatched to the 600 block of Quail Street on May 2.

On scene officers found a man suffering an apparent stab wound. Police said that the man was taken to the hospital to receive treatment.

Police said they were searching for Tarvarus Kea, whom they said was identified as a suspect in this incident.