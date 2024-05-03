Newport News Police Chief updates community on double teen homicide from last year

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — Newport News police held a community walk Friday afternoon.

A notice about the event said that the Chief planned to update the community about a double homicide investigation from last summer.

On August 29, two teens, ages 15 and 17, were shot and killed at Meadow View Townhomes just after 9 p.m. One juvenile died at the scene and the other juvenile died at a local hospital, according to police.

News 3's Leondra Head attended the event gathering information.

