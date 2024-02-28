Watch Now
Suspect identified in the 2023 domestic shooting of Kecoughtan High School teacher: Hampton police

Posted at 10:50 PM, Feb 27, 2024
HAMPTON, Va. — Hampton police have identified a suspect in a June 2023 homicide.

Calbin Lamont Jackson, 46, of Newport News is wanted on one count of second degree murder, use of a firearm in commission of a felony, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and shooting into an occupied dwelling, according to Hampton PD.

On June 25, 2023, police found 45-year-old Joi Kimitra Brown shot and killed in a residence on Wendell Drive, according to police. There was another man suffering in the same residence and treated for life-threatening injuries.

Brown was a Kecoughtan High School health and PE teacher.

Police say that the shooting appeared to be a domestic related incident.

Anyone with information about Jackson's whereabouts should contact the Hampton Police Division at 757–727–6111 or submit an anonymous tip to the Crime Line at 1–888-LOCK-U-UP or to P3Tips.com. Police say that Crime Line callers are never asked to appear in court and if a tip leads to an arrest, the caller may be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,500.

