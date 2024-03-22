Three charged for allegedly robbing mail carriers at gunpoint

NORFOLK, Va. — Two men from Virginia Beach and a man from Chesapeake are facing federal charges for allegedly robbing U.S. Postal Service mail carriers at gunpoint, according to a release from the Department of Justice.

Ricky Damion Christopher Jones Jr., 20, and Manray Perry, 22, of Virginia Beach, and Samir As-sad Hurd, 23, of Chesapeake, have been charged with several crimes related to the incidents, which occurred between April and July 2023.

The three co-conspirators allegedly planned the armed robbery of mail carriers, and asking for their "arrow" keys, which are used to open a variety of mail boxes.

Investigations Convicted mail thief accused of threatening witness Margaret Kavanagh

Jones Jr has been charged with:

- Conspiracy to Interfere with Commerce by Robbery

- Interference with Commerce by Robbery

- Assault of a Federal Employee with a Dangerous Weapon

- Stealing Keys Adopted by the Post Office

- Conspiracy to Commit Bank Fraud

Hurd has been charged with:

- Conspiracy to Interfere with Commerce by Robbery

- Interference with Commerce by Robbery

- Assault of a Federal Employee with a Dangerous Weapon

- Stealing Keys Adopted by the Post Office

- Conspiracy to Commit Bank Fraud

- Possession of a Stolen Firearm

Attacks on letter carriers and mail theft continue as leaders debate how to handle the problem

Perry has been charged with:

- Conspiracy to Interfere with Commerce by Robbery

- Interference with Commerce by Robbery

- Assault of a Federal Employee with a Dangerous Weapon

- Stealing Keys Adopted by the Post Office