Three charged for allegedly robbing mail carriers at gunpoint

Posted at 4:30 PM, Mar 22, 2024
NORFOLK, Va. — Two men from Virginia Beach and a man from Chesapeake are facing federal charges for allegedly robbing U.S. Postal Service mail carriers at gunpoint, according to a release from the Department of Justice.

Ricky Damion Christopher Jones Jr., 20, and Manray Perry, 22, of Virginia Beach, and Samir As-sad Hurd, 23, of Chesapeake, have been charged with several crimes related to the incidents, which occurred between April and July 2023.

The three co-conspirators allegedly planned the armed robbery of mail carriers, and asking for their "arrow" keys, which are used to open a variety of mail boxes.

Jones Jr has been charged with:
- Conspiracy to Interfere with Commerce by Robbery
- Interference with Commerce by Robbery
- Assault of a Federal Employee with a Dangerous Weapon
- Stealing Keys Adopted by the Post Office
- Conspiracy to Commit Bank Fraud

Hurd has been charged with:
- Conspiracy to Interfere with Commerce by Robbery
- Interference with Commerce by Robbery
- Assault of a Federal Employee with a Dangerous Weapon
- Stealing Keys Adopted by the Post Office
- Conspiracy to Commit Bank Fraud
- Possession of a Stolen Firearm

Perry has been charged with:
- Conspiracy to Interfere with Commerce by Robbery
- Interference with Commerce by Robbery
- Assault of a Federal Employee with a Dangerous Weapon
- Stealing Keys Adopted by the Post Office

