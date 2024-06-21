Three vehicles caught in the crossfire in Interstate 264 shooting

NORFOLK, Va — Virginia State police responded to a call Thursday evening for shots fired on Interstate 264 near Broad Creek Bridge.

An individual traveling east on I-264 shot at another vehicle heading east, striking a third vehicle in the crossfire, according to VSP.

The shooting took place in the city of Norfolk, approximately a half mile East of Ballentine Blvd, according to police.

There are no injuries reported from this incident and more updates will come as new information becomes available.

Anyone with information concerning this shooting is encouraged to call the Virginia State Police at 804-750-8788, dialing #77 on a cell phone or email questions@vsp.virginia.gov.