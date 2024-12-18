'Uninhabitable': Hampton landlord who racially harassed, evicted tenants gets 17 years

HAMPTON, Va. — A landlord with dozens of rental properties on the Peninsula was sentenced to 17 years in prison Wednesday for racially harassing and evicting tenants of his homes that prosecutors described as "neglected, even uninhabitable."

David Merryman's sentencing comes months after News 3 spoke to his tenants who told us they were mistreated by him, verbally and financially. They shared that he hurled racial insults at them—all while they were renting his homes that had a litany of issues, from lacking HVAC systems, to damaged floors, to mice.

Five months ago, he pleaded guilty to wire fraud, aggravated identity theft, and race-based interference with housing and employment—the very crimes his tenants detailed to News 3.

The 62 properties owned by Merryman, 59, were located in low-income neighborhoods in Hampton and Newport News. He primarily rented to Black tenants who prosecutors describe as underprivileged with limited credit and housing options.

Prosecutors outlined how Merryman ran a multi-faceted scheme while renting these properties from 2019 until at least January 2024. Part of the scheme included committing fraud to get rent relief benefits from the government during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Prosecutors said he used tenants' names and information, forging their signatures to apply for rent relief — all behind their backs. He would then pocket the relief money, and in many cases, he'd evict or threaten to evict the tenants whose identities he used to commit fraud.

Back in January, News 3 spoke with Samantha Feeley, a former tenant of Merryman, who described him as "the slumlord from hell." She said she is one of the victims of the fraud scheme.

"He used my signature to apply for rent relief funds during the pandemic... I gave my signature to the FBI agents and from there they could tell I wasn’t the one that applied," Feely said.

Merryman's crimes also included receiving payments from his tenants for repairs without ever intending to fix the "neglected, even uninhabitable" homes, prosecutors argued.

Heather Burchett, who paid $1,500 a month while renting a home from Merryman, said she experienced this first-hand.

"When I moved in, he told me that the HVAC system did not work and that he was going to get it fixed," Burchett said. "The first couple of months I paid rent, I kept asking him about it."

She said she also had faulty windows, mice and a duct taped stove—none of which were fixed during her time as Merryman's tenant. She rented from him for nearly a year.

Felix Marigalono had a similar experience: since his rental home had no HVAC system, he resorted to using space heaters for warmth.

"He tells me that he is always gonna come fix it, but he doesn't," Marigalono said.

He walked a News 3 crew through the home he rented from Merryman for $1,500 a month. It had a partially caved in roof, damaged floors and a broken shower.

"I bathe with a bucket," Marigalono said.

Prosecutors say his offenses weren't limited to financial crimes: he also harassed his minority tenants with slurs, comments about slavery, and death threats.

One tenant told News 3 they were called the "n-word" by Merryman.

Feely can also attest to Merryman's behavior toward tenants: although she wasn't Black, she was on the receiving end of his racially derogatory remarks.

"He called me a n**** lover and told me that I didn’t pay my bills like other White people do," Feeley said. "I had Black roommates, so that was a problem with him."

Prosecutors said the 17-year sentence highlights the seriousness of Merryman's crimes, emphasizing how he preyed on minorities with limited financial means.

“Landlords have a responsibility under the law to uphold the housing rights and protect the human dignity of the people to whom they rent," said Jessica D. Aber, U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Virginia. "Mr. Merryman failed to uphold that responsibility and is paying a heavy price for his for racial discrimination and fraud."