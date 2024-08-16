Virginia Beach man in prison for distributing child sexual abuse material

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A Virginia Beach man is now in prison for the distribution of child sexual abuse material.

39-year-old Dustin Roy Harrell was sentenced today to seven years in prison.

Harrell downloaded sexual content of a newborn baby on a private communication app in October last year, according to court documents.

Law enforcement found almost 300 images and videos of child sexual abuse material on three of Harrell's devices.

Watch: 'It was like she was brainwashed:' Va. mom on daughter's use of Discord

'It was like she was brainwashed:' Va. mom on daughter's use of Discord

The case against Harrell is possible because of Project Safe Childhood, a national initiative started by the Department of Justice in May 2006 to fight the increase in child sexual exploitation and abuse, according to a release from the U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Virginia.

"Led by U.S. Attorney's Offices and the Child Exploitation and Obscenity Section (CEOS), Project Safe Childhood marshals federal, state, and local resources to better locate, apprehend, and prosecute individuals who exploit children via the internet, as well as to identify and rescue victims," according to the release.