Virginia trooper shoots, kills man after deadly I-495 stabbings; woman killed
FAIRFAX, Va. — A Virginia State Police trooper shot and killed a man Sunday afternoon after authorities say he approached the trooper with a knife following a crash and multiple stabbings on Interstate 495 in Fairfax.

The shooting happened around 1:20 p.m. on the southbound side of I-495 at Exit 52, according to the Virginia State Police.

Police said the trooper had been sent to the area just minutes earlier, around 1:17 p.m., after reports of a road rage incident. When he arrived, a man armed with a knife moved toward him. The trooper fired his weapon, striking the man.

The suspect was taken to a hospital with serious injuries and later died. The trooper was not hurt.

Investigators said four people had been stabbed at the scene. One of them, a 39-year-old woman, later died from her injuries. A dog that was also stabbed did not survive.

Authorities believe the stabbings happened after a crash on the interstate. That crash remains under investigation.

Police said there is no indication the incident was related to terrorism.

The investigation is ongoing.

