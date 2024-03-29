Williamsburg vape shop owner arrested for pounds of illegal drugs, AR-15 style rifles & other firearms

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. — The owner of a vape and tobacco shop was arrested, police said he had pounds of drugs and seven firearms including three AR-15-style rifles.

Islam Sbaih, 29, was taken into custody following a search warrant executed at his shops located at 1457 Richmond Road and 226 Monticello Ave.

Police said they searched the shops on March 27, after those searches they were able to obtain a third warrant to search Sbaih's home in the 900 block of Pheasant Run in James City County.

Investigators said they seized pounds of synthetic opioids, pounds of marijuana, around 100 psilocybin bars, seven firearms, and around $20,000 in U.S. currency.

Sbaih was arrested at one of his businesses and charged with one intent to distribute schedule I or II substances, and felony possession of drugs and firearms.

Police have asked anyone with information regarding this matter to reach out to Steve Roberts at 757-220-2331, or reach out to the crime line at 888-LOCK-U-UP.