Yorktown man arrested on 20 charges related to child pornography: Deputies

YORKTOWN, Va. — A Yorktown man has been arrested on multiple charges related to the possession and distribution of child pornography, according to the York-Poquoson Sheriff's Office.

Stephan James John Papuchis, 51, was arrested Wednesday after investigators executed a search warrant in the 300 Block of Ballard Street in Yorktown, according to the sheriff's office.

Deputies say that evidence from the residence was analyzed by the Mobile Forensics Unit, and as a result Papuchins faces a total of 20 charges:

