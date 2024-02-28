Watch Now
Yorktown man arrested on 20 charges related to child pornography: Deputies

Posted at 5:07 PM, Feb 28, 2024
and last updated 2024-02-28 17:07:57-05

YORKTOWN, Va. — A Yorktown man has been arrested on multiple charges related to the possession and distribution of child pornography, according to the York-Poquoson Sheriff's Office.

Stephan James John Papuchis, 51, was arrested Wednesday after investigators executed a search warrant in the 300 Block of Ballard Street in Yorktown, according to the sheriff's office.

Deputies say that evidence from the residence was analyzed by the Mobile Forensics Unit, and as a result Papuchins faces a total of 20 charges:

  • One class six felony count of possession of child pornography
  • Nine class five felony counts of second or subsequent possession of child pornography
  • One felony count of distribution of child pornography
  • Nine felony counts of second or subsequent distribution of child pornography

