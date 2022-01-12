Democrat Jackie Glass declared winner of special election for 89th House District seat

NORFOLK, Va. - Democrat Jackie Glass has been declared the winner of the special election for the 89th District House of Delegates seat.

Glass easily defeated Republican Giovanni Dolmo, winning 75% of the vote to his 24%. That's with 23 out of 24 precincts reporting.

All results in: Del-elect Jackie Glass (D-Norfolk) will be sworn in tomorrow with the 99 other delegates who won the general election back in November.

Glass - 3,956 (75.1%)

Dolmo - 1,300 (24.7%)https://t.co/HpyundiLOA (All precincts reporting, though @VaElect says 23 of 24) — Virginia Public Access Project (@vpapupdates) January 12, 2022

Glass will be sworn in Wednesday, according to the Virginia Public Access Project.

The seat was left vacant after former Del. Jay Jones resigned to focus on being a father.

The Norfolk City Democratic Committee held a COVID-19 protocol drive-thru unassembled caucus, also known as a firehouse primary, on Dec. 21 to choose the Democratic candidate for the seat.

Glass bested three candidates vying for the nomination: Alicia E. Smith and Danté Walston.