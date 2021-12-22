Jackie Glass wins Democratic nomination for open 89th House District seat

NORFOLK, Va. - Jackie Glass has won the Democratic nomination for the open 89th House of Delegates seat, the chair of the Norfolk City Democratic Committee confirmed to News 3.

House District 89- Jackie Glass wins nomination, per Norfolk City Democratic Committee Chair. She’ll face Republican Giovanni Dolmo in a special election on Jan. 11 https://t.co/rFsX3vZBcD — Brendan Ponton (@brendanponton) December 22, 2021

Outgoing Delegate Jay Jones got nearly 80% of the vote in November before deciding to step down, so one would expect Glass heavily favored to win https://t.co/rFsX3vZBcD — Brendan Ponton (@brendanponton) December 22, 2021

The Norfolk City Democratic Committee held a COVID-19 protocol drive-thru unassembled caucus, also known as a firehouse primary, Tuesday to choose the Democratic candidate for the seat.

Glass bested three candidates vying for the nomination: Alicia E. Smith and Danté Walston.

Current Del. Jay Jones announced he would vacate the seat to focus on being a father.

Also Tuesday, the 89th Legislative District Committee of the Republican Party of Virginia selected its nominee for the special election.

Norfolk Republicans convened Tuesday and selected Giovanni Dolmo, a 39-year-old Honduran immigrant and father of two, to be its nominee for the January 11, 2022, special election in the race.

