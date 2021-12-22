Watch
NewsPolitics2021 Virginia Elections

Actions

Jackie Glass wins Democratic nomination for open 89th House District seat

items.[0].image.alt
News 3
Jackie Glass
Jackie Glass.jpg
Posted at 9:46 PM, Dec 21, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-21 21:46:11-05

NORFOLK, Va. - Jackie Glass has won the Democratic nomination for the open 89th House of Delegates seat, the chair of the Norfolk City Democratic Committee confirmed to News 3.

The Norfolk City Democratic Committee held a COVID-19 protocol drive-thru unassembled caucus, also known as a firehouse primary, Tuesday to choose the Democratic candidate for the seat.

Glass bested three candidates vying for the nomination: Alicia E. Smith and Danté Walston.

Current Del. Jay Jones announced he would vacate the seat to focus on being a father.

Also Tuesday, the 89th Legislative District Committee of the Republican Party of Virginia selected its nominee for the special election.

Norfolk Republicans convened Tuesday and selected Giovanni Dolmo, a 39-year-old Honduran immigrant and father of two, to be its nominee for the January 11, 2022, special election in the race.

Click here for full coverage on the 2021 Virginia elections.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Virginia and North Carolina Election Resources

How to register to vote in Virginia and North Carolina How to check your Virginia or North Carolina voting status How to get your absentee ballot in Virginia and N.C. Look up where you vote in Virginia and North Carolina Where to find sample ballots for Virginia and North Carolina