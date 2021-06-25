Democratic hopefuls visit Newport News job training site, talk economic recovery from COVID-19

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. – Several Democratic hopefuls joined together in Newport News Thursday to speak to locals about economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic.

Former Gov. Terry McAuliffe; Del. Hala Ayala, who's running for lieutenant governor; and current Attorney General Mark Herring all visited and toured the Brooks Crossing Innovation and Opportunity Center, a career skills and STEM (Science Technology Engineering and Math) education training center.

According to the facility's website, Brooks Crossing is "a new facility in the Southeast Community of Newport News, open to all, offering training and job seeking opportunities."

“This is the future. We've got to build a new Virginia economy coming out of what we call the ‘post-COVID economy.’ What you see here today - this fabrication digital innovation lab, the opportunity center next door - that's what we’re doing in Virginia, an open and welcoming state, new technology to give the skills so that people can go into high-paying jobs,” said McAuliffe.

This is the first time all three of the Democratic candidates have visited the Hampton Roads area at once. McAuliffe recently toured a health facility in Norfolk just last month. He also campaigned at Smartmouth Brewing Company the day before the June 8 primary.

Click here for our full coverage on the 2021 Virginia elections.