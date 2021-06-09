AP: Terry McAuliffe projected as winner of Democratic nomination for governor in Virginia primary

The Associated Press has projected Terry McAuliffe as the winner of the Democratic nomination for governor Virginia's primary election.

He was one of five candidates vying for the nomination and bested Jennifer Carroll Foy, Jennifer McClellan, Lee Carter and incumbent Lt. Gov. Justin Fairfax.

McAuliffe served as the 72nd Governor of Virginia from 2014-2018.

In November, he will face off against Glenn Youngkin, who won the Republican nomination for governor last month.

BREAKING: Terry McAuliffe wins Democratic nomination for governor in Virginia primary election. #APracecall at 7:44 p.m. EDT. #Election2021 #VAprimary — AP Politics (@AP_Politics) June 8, 2021

Former Virginia Gov. Terry McAuliffe has won the Democratic Party’s nomination in his quest for a 2nd term in office. Tuesday’s victory means the longtime fixture of Democratic politics will go on to face GOP political newcomer Glenn Youngkin in November. https://t.co/JFwMDYspkd — AP Politics (@AP_Politics) June 8, 2021

He held a campaign event at Smartmouth Brewing Company in Norfolk Monday night, where he talked exclusively with News 3 about why the Hampton Roads vote is so important to this election.

Click here for live election results.