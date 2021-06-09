Watch
AP: Terry McAuliffe projected as winner of Democratic nomination for governor in Virginia primary

Will face off against Republican Glenn Youngkin in November
AP photos & News 3
Terry McAuliffe (D) and Glenn Youngkin (R)
Posted at 8:08 PM, Jun 08, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-08 20:08:10-04

The Associated Press has projected Terry McAuliffe as the winner of the Democratic nomination for governor Virginia's primary election.

He was one of five candidates vying for the nomination and bested Jennifer Carroll Foy, Jennifer McClellan, Lee Carter and incumbent Lt. Gov. Justin Fairfax.

McAuliffe served as the 72nd Governor of Virginia from 2014-2018.

In November, he will face off against Glenn Youngkin, who won the Republican nomination for governor last month.

He held a campaign event at Smartmouth Brewing Company in Norfolk Monday night, where he talked exclusively with News 3 about why the Hampton Roads vote is so important to this election.

