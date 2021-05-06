Elizabeth City lifts curfew, upholds State of Emergency after protests following Andrew Brown Jr. death

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. — The City's midnight to 6 a.m. curfew has been lifted.

The curfew took effect on April 27. Then, it was extended to midnight on April 30 after continued overnight protests due to the judges decision to delay public release of the video that displays how Andrew Brown Jr., was killed.

The decision to delay came just days after Brown was killed by sheriff’s deputies during a search.

Elizabeth City projected that this would cause a “period of civil unrest”, and planned accordingly, declaring a State of Emergency.

Several arrests were made on multiple nights of protests for not following curfew, and protests continue even after Andrew Brown Jr.'s funeral, which was held May 3.

Thursday, Elizabeth City posted an updated State of Emergency document that was titled "Curfew lifted as of May 6, 2021" and removed information calling for a curfew.

