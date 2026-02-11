It’s skunk mating season in Virginia. Here’s what to do if you see one.

It isn't just the season of love for humans — it's also skunk mating season in Virginia.

The Wildlife Center of Virginia says skunk mating peaks between January and March, which prompts the cute but odorous critters to step outside their comfort zones to find a mate.

There's a few things you can do to prevent a chance encounter:

• Look out for skunks while you're on the road.

• Check around your property for skunk dens (baby skunks are often born in May or June).

• Know the warning signs a skunk may give before spraying: foot-stomping, tail-raising, and hissing.

If you do encounter a skunk, avoid handling it due to potential rabies and roundworm infections.

And if you (or one of your pets) do happen to get sprayed by a skunk, Poison Control says to stay outside and wash yourself with a mixture of one quart of 3% hydrogen peroxide, 1/4 cup of baking soda, and a teaspoon of dish detergent.