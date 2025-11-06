Don't trash those Halloween pumpkins — here's how to repurpose them instead

NORFOLK, VA — With Halloween behind us, those pumpkinson your porch are probably starting to rot. But before you toss them in the trash, "Keep Norfolk Beautiful" wants you to think twice.

"If you just throw it in the trash and it goes to the landfill, it's just going to contribute to the methane and the nitrogen that are already exacerbating climate change," said Sarah Sterzing, program manager for Keep Norfolk Beautiful.

According to Tidewater Compost, about 1.3 billion pounds of pumpkins end up in landfills every year.

Instead of throwing them away, you can repurpose your pumpkins by turning them into hummus or roasting the seeds for a salad topper.

For busy families, Tidewater Compost is offering a doorstep pickup service right to your neighborhood. It's $10 for the first pumpkin and $2 for each additional one.

Sterzing says if you must throw them away, make sure your trash bags are tightly sealed to help reduce the release of methane gases.