Local vineyards combat disease growth due to cooler temps

Temperatures generally have been below normal since the end of summer. Despite a few 80–90-degree days here and there since the end of August, the cooler start to fall certainly felt nice, but it has been harsh on grapes.

Local vineyards like Summerwind in Smithfield, Virginia have learned to adapt.

The lower temperatures allow diseases like powdery and downy mildew to survive. The increased humidity during the summer months gives the spores something to hold onto and spread.

Summerwind’s owner Kim Pugh has been planting disease resistant vines, but she still notices an earlier end to the growing season every year.