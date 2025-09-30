At least 3 OBX homes fall into ocean amid rough surf from offshore hurricanes

OUTER BANKS, N.C. — At least three homes in Buxton collapsed into the water on Tuesday, bringing the total of fallen Hatteras Island homes to 15 since 2020.

News 3's Will Thomas is in Buxton Tuesday afternoon. He reports seeing the aftermath of at least three Oceanfront structures that collapsed into the water. He's working to learn if more homes were wiped out by the rough surf.

News 3 Meteorologist Tony Nargi says the Outer Banks are seeing very rough surf thanks to Hurricanes Humberto and Imelda offshore, with heights of 6 to 12 feet and NE wind gusts between 35 and 45 mph. These winds and high surf will lead to coastal erosion, and overwash is expected in vulnerable areas of the dune. A Coastal Flood Warning is in effect from Rodanthe and points south for 2 to 3 feet of coastal floodwater inundation.

This comes two weeks after another Buxton home was claimed by the ocean. The home was owned by the family of Bonnie Clarke Lattimore, who tells News 3 the family had conversations of moving it two years ago. They recently started the process to move it after Hurricane Erin, but time wasn't on their side before the ultimate collapse of "Dream House One."

“The amount of people and love and memories of those house... I feel like someone died. You can hear it in my like emotions. I've been really struggling this past week with it all," said Lattimore.

Before the recent Buxton collapses, all of the homes that have fallen into the ocean since 2020 have been located in Rodanthe.

The collapses have sparked discussions about how to protect threatened oceanfront structures. One solution that's been underway includes moving homes further away from the water, but community members and officials are still working to take other preventative measures.