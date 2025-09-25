Tropical systems could 'duel' in the Atlantic, rare Fujiwhara effect possible

A tropical storm has formed in the Atlantic Ocean and another system may develop later this week — their close proximity is raising the possibility of a rare meteorological phenomenon.

Tropical Storm Humberto, centered 480 miles ENE of the northern Leeward Islands, could see some major interactions with a tropical wave centered near the Dominican Republic. If the tropical wave develops further and the two systems get close enough to each other, it could result in a sort of "duel," called the Fujiwhara Effect.

This possible "duel" between the tropical systems — where they orbit around a common center — could change their paths, cause one to absorb the other, or result in a merger that creates a more powerful storm.

"In rare occasions, the effect is additive when the hurricanes come together, resulting in one larger storm instead of two smaller ones," the National Weather Service's website reads.

For this effect to take place, both systems typically need to move within 900 miles of each other.

Regarding the tropical wave, Meteorologist Myles Henderson says the system is expected to slow down and turn NW when it reaches the southwestern Atlantic. A tropical depression is likely to form when the disturbance is in the vicinity of the Bahamas late this week.

