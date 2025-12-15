La Niña officially arrives, bringing colder winter ahead

NORFOLK, VA — Despite the chilly start to December and the several snow chances we've already seen, it's hard to believe the official start of winter is still about a week away.

According to NOAA's Climate Prediction Center, conditions for a La Niña climate pattern have been met. But what exactly does this mean for our weather in the coming months?

La Niña is characterized by its wave-like jet stream patterns. It occurs when the Pacific Ocean is colder than normal.

This essentially means colder and stormier conditions across the north while the south tends to be drier and milder. It could also mean more frequent snow events.

Whether you love the snow or are just trying to stay warm, it's all part of the season. Winter solstice begins on December 21.