Judge grants Dominion's request to continue offshore wind project after Trump admin pause

NORFOLK, Va. — A federal judge on Friday granted Dominion Energy’s request for an injunction to allow construction to continue on its Coastal Virginia Offshore Wind project in the face of a federal suspension order from the Trump administration.

The legal reprieve comes after the Trump administration in late December paused work on several major offshore wind farms, citing national security concerns tied to radar and defense systems.

Dominion argued the stop-work order was unlawful and would inflict “irreparable harm” on the $11.2 billion project, which has already incurred significant costs and is scheduled to deliver clean power for hundreds of thousands of homes — including supporting Naval Air Station Oceana.

The injunction lets Dominion resume work while the broader legal challenge plays out.

Earlier this week, a federal judge ruled in favor of Danish energy company Ørsted, allowing construction to continue on its Revolution Wind project after finding the government failed to justify halting a nearly completed wind farm.