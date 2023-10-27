Erica Atkins' family relieved after Portsmouth 17-year-old arrested in connection to her shooting death

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — We're hearing from the family of a Portsmouth woman killed in a triple shooting after police arrested a teen in connection to her murder.

The 17-year-old is facing charges in connection with two different homicides in Portsmouth.

"All I could yell was, 'hallelujah,'" Monica Atkins said.

Monica Atkins' first word when police told her they made an arrest in the murder of her niece, Erica Atkins.

Police arrested and charged a 17-year-old in connection to the triple shooting that killed Erica Atkins and injured two others. The shooting happened on Columbus Avenue. Police also charged him in connection to another homicide that happened on Dale Drive in October.

"I definitely want to see justice served," Atkins said. "I want him to be held accountable for his actions, but I also want him to get the help he needs because to commit this on the 8th and then commit another one on the 10th, that means it’s really something going on with this individual."

The crime was caught on a home surveillance camera in Dale Homes. A group of men got out of a car and opened fire, striking the women who were sitting in a nearby car, then, two cars sped away from the crime scene.

Atkins said her niece was sitting in a car nearby when gunfire erupted.

"I don’t know if his gun was the actual gun that killed my niece, but you can see that a lot of individuals had a part to play in this incident," Atkins said.

Atkins is the founder of Stop the Violence 757 and works diligently with Portsmouth’s youth. She says she and her family are staying strong.

"I’m still in disbelief," Atkins said. "For my sister, it’s definitely a tragedy for her, and she’s coping and taking it day by day."

Portsmouth Police Chief Steven Jenkins says police are still searching for other suspects in this shooting.