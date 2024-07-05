Maryland man's 'relentless cyberstalking' of victims had over 2000 incidents: FBI

CHESAPEAKE, Va. - — The Craigslist post looked innocent enough. It offered free pet ducks.

Another email chain discusses a free trampoline.

In both cases, federal investigators say the owner of the ducks and trampoline — a person from Chesapeake — did not write the the posts, and their things were taken by people who thought the messages were authentic.

Instead, investigators say, the posts were written by a man from Maryland named Joseph Bourabah.

"I think in this particular case it didn't surprise me, but it showed that this individual used his imagination in the ways he was able to falsify who he was," said Scott Zmudzinski, assistant special agent in charge of the Criminal Cyber Branch of the FBI Norfolk Field Office.

"This was pretty egregious. I think in total there were 2,000 identified instances that could be identified alone as a stalking event," said Zmudzinski.

Watch: Cyber criminals making death threats to children in Hampton Roads

Cyber criminals making death threats to children in Hampton Roads

In another instance, investigators say Bourabah advertised a party called, "Pedo Kink Party" with a victim's name and home address.

He also created ads for a fake Halloween party, a New Year's Eve Party, and an open house event.

He sent numerous services to victims' homes that they didn't and tried to have their cars towed.

"We hear of these cases all the time, but one that went on for this long with this many instances of individual stalking events - I had never seen that before," said Zmudzinski.

In total, investigators say he targeted 38 people in multiple states.

Watch: Man harassed victims in Virginia by sending unwanted deliveries, other services, feds say

Man harassed victims in Virginia by sending unwanted deliveries, other services, feds say

They say it all started because he had a fixation with one of the victims.

"The disturbing part is that the behavior went unfettered for so long that he was emboldened by his activity and didn't think he was ever going to be stopped," said Zmudzinski.

Investigators say that led him to harass that victim's family, friends, and other people connected to them.

He even sent family and friends pornographic images of a victim.

"The law explicitly prohibits that from happening," said Zmudzinski.

Watch: Drastic increase in cyber crimes

Drastic increase in cyber crimes

Last year, Bourabah entered an Alford Plea in federal court to five cyberstalking charges, meaning he pleaded guilty while maintaining his innocence.

He was sentenced in June to eight years and four months in prison.

An attorney for Bourabah declined to comment on the case.

Bourabah is appealing his sentence.

Watch: Protecting yourself online from cyber crimes

Cybersecurity Awareness

"We find these acts to be unacceptable. We will use our resources and all of the tools that are available to aggressively pursue these criminals," said Zmudzinski.

FBI data shows there were more than 9,500 cyber harassment and stalking complaints last year.

Investigators encourage anyone who thinks they might be a victim to contact law enforcement, including the FBI at 1-800-CALL-FBI.

"I think people, just every day people, should be mindful that all of their information that's out there can be used against them by anyone who wants to exploit them," said Zmudzinski.