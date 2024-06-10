'I'm never going to stop;' Maryland man gets 8 years for cyberstalking Virginia residents

NORFOLK, Va. — A man from Bethesda, Md. was sentenced to eight years and four months in prison for systematically cyberstalking several victims for a year and a half, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office.

Joseph Bourabah, 27, harassed and stalked victims from September 2021 to February 2023, which included including fake Craigslist ads, Facebook postings, events on Eventbrite, and the hiring of unwanted services.

The District Attorney's Office says Bourabah used a fake account to spread pornographic content of a victim and false accusations to the victim's family in September 2021.

Over the next year, Bourabah would send pornographic videos to the victim's family and friends, as well as posting the pornographic link online which revealed the victim's true name and former employees.

In January 2023, Bourabah advertised a party titled “[victim’s name] Pedo Kink Party” and used a picture of the victim and the victim’s home address.

In December 2021, Bourabah told the same vicitm "I'm never going to stop. I'll be trolling your children's babysitteer 10 years from now."

"To date, more than 1,000 harassment incidents have occurred across the 31 victims," said Megan Beck, special agent for the FBI.