Family, friends hold candlelight vigil for Hampton Roads realtor killed in murder-suicide

NORFOLK, Va - A candlelight vigil will be held for Soren Arn-Oelschlegel at 7 p.m. Thursday at The Wave Nightclub on Colley Avenue in Norfolk.

Family and friends of Arn-Oelschlegel will gather outside of The Wave to celebrate the life and legacy of the late realtor, who was killed in a murder-suicide in Portsmouth last week.

Arn-Oelschlegel was 41 years old.

“All are welcome to attend in unity and support during this loss Soren's family and our community are facing,” a Facebook post on a page made for the candlelight vigil read.

MJ's Tavern, located at 4019 Granby Street in Norfolk, will also be welcoming those who would like to spend additional time together remembering Soren after the vigil.