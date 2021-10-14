Ahead of vigil for murdered Hampton Roads realtor, one agent talks realtor safety

NORFOLK, VA - Thursday evening The Wave Nighclub in Norfolk will host a vigil for Soren Arn-Oelschlegel who died on Friday in Portsmouth.

Soren was was meeting his client last Friday, one that he sold a house to just two days prior when tragedy struck. Police say the Hampton Roads Realtor was allegedly shot dead by his client 84 year old Albert A. Baglione.

"It is very shocking and sad when someone dies in your circle, we are all family," said Yvonne Covey, a real estate agent with Rose and Womble in Norfolk.

The death of the 41 year old agent has sent shockwaves through the local real estate community.

"Whether you knew him or not, when something like this happens you tend to go back and look over your own safety precautions she said.

Crimes against realtors are not all that rare .

According to survey published last year by theNational Association of Realtors, 23 percent of members reported working in fear.

60,000 members in a single year reported to be victims of violent crimes against them including assault, rape, or even murder.

"When things happen we step back and thing what could we have done differently," said Covey.

Covey who's been an agent for four years has a laundry list of things she and others do whether it be at a showing or open house with a client.

"I always meet my client at office, or meet them in a public place first," she said. "I also make sure they are pre-approved that way you know they are legit in looking for a home."

She told News 3, when at a home she always enters behind the client.

"Let them go first and go behind them, even if they go upstairs, so you know your surroundings at all times," said Covey

She also carries protection.

"I have mace with me on my key chain at all times," she said.

She says it's important to let several people know where you are and even have them check in.

"I have my business partner text or call me in middle of showing to make sure things are ok," she said.

She said she also always has an escape plan.

"I tend to look at all of the entrances and exits different windows where things are," she said.

Covey also says the lockboxes that realtors use to get in the properties also have an alert button on them if they feel they are in an emergency situation.

The vigil for Soren begins at 7pm at the Wave located on Colley Avenue in Norfolk.