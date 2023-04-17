Family of 16-year-old runaway to hold press conference in Chesapeake

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — It’s been almost three weeks since a 16-year-old runaway, Destiny Ayala-Patterson, was last seen, according to the Chesapeake Police Department. Now, her family is holding a press conference to bring awareness to her disappearance.

RELATED: Chesapeake police ask for public's help in finding missing teen

Destiny was last seen on Tuesday, March 28 leaving Indian River High School around 1 p.m., according to CPD. Detectives say she was seen leaving the school and entering a sedan.

“It’s not a car we recognize,” Destiny’s father Joe Patterson told us last Tuesday. “We have no idea who this person is.”

Police say they found the sedan and questioned the driver, although it is currently unclear what the relationship is between the driver and Destiny.

TRENDING: Hampton family puts up billboard to help crack unsolved homicide case

Destiny remains missing, and Patterson told us the family is concerned for her safety.

“I think we’re just all very confused and not understanding what’s caused this to happen,” said Patterson. “She’s a good kid. She’s a kid that’s full of love. She has a younger sibling that she loves on all the time.”

The press conference is happening today (Monday, April 17) at noon. It is open to the general public and will take place at 1765 S Military Hwy in Chesapeake.

We will provide an update after today's press conference.