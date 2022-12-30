Family of York County party bus crash victims calls for charges

YORK COUNTY, Va - A funeral is set for Friday for two victims of this month's crash involving a party bus and tractor-trailer on I-64 in York County.

As family and friends mourn, a newly-released search warrant showed Troopers are pursuing reckless driving charges against both drivers in the crash. It shows both drivers should not have been on Dec. 16, the morning of the crash.

News 3's Leondra Head spoke to Daqwone Hill, the brother of Xzavier Evans. Evans is one of three people tragically killed in the crash. Hill said he and his family are now learning about the newly released information in the search warrant.

"Even though I’m funeralizing my two brothers tomorrow, we cannot properly grieve because no one is giving us any valid information," Hill said.

The warrant, filed Tuesday, shows the bus driver, Antonio Wiggins, "was suspended from driving, and was traveling well under the speed limit" at the time of the crash. The investigation also found the bus was overweight.

Court documents also show the tractor-trailer driver, that hit the bus, falsified log books and was driving well outside his working duty time allowed.

"Not having a valid driver’s license doesn’t make you a bad driver. What does make you a bad driver is when you are falsifying documentation and driving beyond the limited you are supposed to be driving," Hill said.

In the court documents News 3 obtained, Wiggins said he noticed a tractor-trailer coming up quickly behind him and changed lanes to try to get out of the way. The tractor-trailer driver reported that he didn’t see any tail lights on the bus.

"Do you want to see charges filed against any of those drivers?" News 3's Leondra Head asked Hill.

"Yes," Hill said. "Not only should there be a charge to reckless driving, I also think there should be a charge of vehicular manslaughter. Three people died because of negligence," Hill said.

The victims who died in the December 16th crash were 19-year-old Montia Bouie of Chesapeake; 25-year-old Xzavier Evans, of Norfolk; and 21-year-old Johntae Russel, of Norfolk.

"There needs to be three counts of vehicular manslaughter," Hill said.

Hill said he learned of the new developments in the search warrant when News 3 contacted him.

"If it wasn’t for News 3, a lot of this information that we now know, we wouldn’t have," he said. "We have not heard from a detective. This information should be first-handily given to the family. Especially those that lost someone."

There were 23 passengers on the bus during the crash. Police seized 13 phones involved in the crash as evidence.

Court records show the phones could have crucial data in text messages or video of what happened before or during the crash

State Police said charges have been filed as of yet.