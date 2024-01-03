Watch Now
Family speaks about Portsmouth 15-year-old missing for more than a month

HYSM NAJAT BARRET
Portsmouth Police Department
Posted at 11:12 PM, Jan 02, 2024
and last updated 2024-01-02 23:12:00-05

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — Najat Barret, 15, has been missing for more than a month.

Her family said they last saw her on cavalier boulevard in Portsmouth.

Her mother, Brenda Wynn, said she was an honor roll student at Norcom High School and says her only hope is for her daughter to come home safe and alive.

"She goes to IC Norcom and was Miss Sophomore a couple of months ago," Wynn said.

Police say Najat was last seen on Nov.17.

"The night before she had gone out the kitchen window and cut the kitchen window out," Wynn said.

Wynn said her daughter Najat ran away and this is her first time running away.

Najat is 5’1 and weighs 95 pounds.

"She missed Thanksgiving here and Christmas," Wynn said. "I’ve had a couple of people tell me they’ve seen her. When I call the police and they show up there, they say she’s not there. She doesn’t have any money to survive, and I just want her to come home."

Wynn says she noticed a change in her daughter before she went missing.

"Once I started smelling the marijuana, she started spiraling out of control," Wynn said.

She says her daughter hasn’t taken her much needed medication in more than a month.

"She’s on anti-anxiety and a mood swing for her moods," Wynn said.

Mildred Watkins, a neighbor says she’s shocked to learn the teen missing.

"She seemed fine and happy," Mildred Watkins said. "They would always be dancing. I hope they find her and I will be on the lookout if I see her."

If you have any information about the missing teen or know where she could be, you are urged to call Portsmouth Police at 757-393-8536.

