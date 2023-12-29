Family of missing Newport News woman remains desperate for answers

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. - — Sherree Brown's family remains desperate for information about her disappearance, which has now gone on for more than 70 days.

"I miss her. My heart aches every day," said her mother Sharon. "I want her found. I can't do this."

The 50-year old was reported missing to Newport News Police on Oct. 24 and there's been no sign of her since.

On Dec. 4, police issued a Critically Missing Adult Alert, known as an Ashanti Alert, for her.

On Friday, family members held a press conference at Newport News Police Headquarters to continue to push for information.

Her daughter is especially worried because she says Brown is battling breast cancer and because she believes she may have been attacked.

"If anything should happen, I'm the first person to call, so it's not like her to just go up and missing without calling," said A'Lexus Gibbs.

Family members looked for any signs of her on Friday afternoon in Berkley Village, not far from where she was last seen.

"We want to find anything that tells us where Sherree was last or where Sherree is now. We just want something and we haven't gotten anything," said Sharon Brown.

Newport News police told News 3 Friday there are no updates to share and the case remains under investigation.

"It's upsetting. It was a very upsetting Christmas. It was a very upsetting Thanksgiving and it's going to be a very upsetting New Year," said Gibbs.

The family is hoping anyone with information will come forward to police.

