Applications open for committee that will help shape Jefferson Avenue corridor

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — Newport News residents and business owners have the chance to help shape the city's future by applying for its citizen advisory committee.

The city wants to hear from neighbors and business owners about the long-term vision for South Central Jefferson Avenue. This section is between Mercury Boulevard and J. Clyde Morris Boulevard.

You still have time to apply for the citizen advisory committee. Members will work with the city to study the neighborhoods and plan the future.

Applications close on Saturday, June 28. For application details, click here.