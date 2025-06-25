Dominion Energy shares tips, new programs to save money during excessive heat

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — Dominion Energy is encouraging customers to take a few simple steps to help manage their energy use and bills while still staying cool and comfortable this summer.

"We typically keep our thermostat on 72, 73 degrees," said Devin Boykins who's aiming to keep cool.

Dominion Energy leaders say the higher energy use during the summer will be reflected in your monthly bill.

"Typically people use more energy during the hottest and coldest days of the year" said Cherise Newsome, a Dominion Energy Spokesperson.

Since the start of the heat wave last Friday, the power grid has been working overtime. Some programs are designed for customers to save money — this includes the "Peak Time Rebate Program," which offers credit to customers who limit energy use during certain times.

"This allows customers who have voluntarily opted into this program to make slight adjustments to there energy use in their home. There's many ways to do this but some of the most common ways include using smart thermostats," said Newsome.

After signing up, customers can be offered bill credits for their lower energy consumption. For example, when a person leaves their home, they should turn the thermostat up to 78 degrees. After returning, they can crank the temperature back down.

"When customers opt into the Peak Time Rebate Program they can save in some instances $1.25 per kilowatt hour saved," Newsome added.

While comfortability varies depending on who you ask, Dominion Energy says these simple things could keep more money in your pocket.



Turning up the thermostat one or two degrees warmer than a normal indoor room temperature

Turn on ceiling fans

Close the blinds during the height of day

Wait to run the washer and dryer until the sun goes down

"We want customers to stay comfortable, safe and cool in their homes" Cherise said.

Dominion crews are on standby just in case the heat causes any outages.