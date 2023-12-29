Portsmouth police searching for 15-year-old girl missing since November

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — Investigators are searching for 15-year-old Najat Barret.

Police say she was last seen on Nov. 17 around 9:30 p.m. near the 10 block of Cavalier Boulevard.

Barret is 5 foot 1 inch and 95 pounds. She was last seen wearing a gray or beige jogging suit.

Top Stories: Friday, Dec. 29

Police say her mother said she was in her room, then went to the girl's room and saw Barret going out of the window.

Police urge those with information on her whereabouts to contact the Portsmouth Police Special Victims Unit at 757–393–8536.

Stay with News 3 for updates.