Man who shot 3-year-old son in York Co. pleads guilty to child abuse, unlawful wounding

YORK COUNTY, Va. — The man who shot his 3-year-old son, pleaded guilty to five charges in York County Poquoson Circuit Court today.

The charges Canaan Lamont Fleming pleaded guilty to include felony child abuse/neglect, unlawful wounding, discharging a firearm in an occupied dwelling, possession with intent to distribute over five pounds of marijuana and possession of a machine gun.

In court, prosecutors said on March 23 of this year, Fleming was smoking weed and started playing with a gun with his 3-year-old boy present. Fleming and his son were at his apartment near Public Storage in the 7000 block of George Washington Memorial Highway in Yorktown. Several gunshots were fired, and one bullet hit his son, prosecutors said.

The child experienced severe bleeding but did not sustain any permanent physical injuries from the incident.

Fleming later turned himself into the York County Sheriff’s Office. Police searched his residence and found 40 pounds of weed, more guns and thousands of dollars in cash. The money has since been forfeited.

Further investigation revealed that in addition to weed, Fleming was also high on other drugs including narcotics and psychedelics, according to prosecutors.

Four other charges were dropped due to a plea agreement being reached, and prosecutors agreed to limit their sentencing recommendation for active incarceration.

Although prosecution says they won't recommend sentencing on the high end, Fleming could still face 55 years in prison and fines of $117,500.

