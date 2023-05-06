Firefighters grateful for new Va. law protecting their mental, physical health

HAMPTON ROADS, Va - Norfolk fire stations are lit up in red to honor and remember firefighters who died in the line of duty during National Fallen Firefighters Memorial Weekend.

Governor Glenn Youngkin on Friday in Suffolk signed bills meant to protect the physical and mental well-being of firefighters.

"While our quiet heroes sacrifice for our safety, we must give them the support they need to stay healthy," Youngkin said.

The bill expands the worker's compensation for first responders diagnosed with thyroid and bladder cancers.

"Cancer is the plague of the modern fire service. That’s what we have to deal with," said Max Gonano, a fire captain and president of the Virginia Beach Professional Firefighters Association. "It use to be heart disease. Now we have cancer on top of that. We have a substantial handful in the department right now that have cancer."

According to CDC, cancer is the leading cause of death for firefighters.

Gonano said this bill is critical for firefighters' health.

His fellow fire captain, Matt “Chevy” Chiaverotti, recently died from an aggressive form of thyroid cancer.

"Our union has been affected. We just lost a member to thyroid cancer," Gonano said. "So it’s very near and dear to our hearts. And to see that particular cancer get added to the list was very important for us."

The bill also expands workers' compensation for first responders diagnosed with anxiety or depressive disorders, something Norfolk Battalion Chief Glenn Williams says is needed.

"As far as mental illness, we’re seeing such tragic and awful things in our careers that have long-lasting impacts," Williams said.

The legislation goes into effect on July 1st.