Forced out of your home? There is help

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. – An eerie quietness now lingers at Patrick Henry Mobile Home Park – a stark contrast to the life once filled there by nearly 80 families.

Peggy Snyder has lived in the park with her family for more than 22 years.

“It’s been hard for me, my kids,” said Snyder. “It’s not right.”

The Newport News park officially closed Saturday night, November 5.

The announcement was made in May and tenants were given incentives over the several months to pack up and leave, but some families were left homeless

News 3 caught up with some of them as they were leaving over the weekend.

“I don’t know where we’re going to go yet,” Snyder said.

The nearby Newport News Airport, which owns the land, said they’re shutting it down because they’re not making any money on the property and need to fix the ongoing drainage issues.

The United Way and other agencies have been helping tenants find other homes, but with skyrocketing inflation and rent and virtually no affordable housing right now, many tenants simply can’t afford to move.

“Landlords have increased the requirements to qualify for new housing,” said Charvalla West, the COO, director of community impact at United Way. “You’re likely required to make three times the rent instead of two times the rents.”

West said some tenants went to a nearby homeless shelter that’s now almost full as they figure out their next move.

“This is a small microcosm of what’s happening all over the peninsula,” she said.

A similar issue played out over at Sea View Lofts apartments. Families there were only given hours to move out over the summer after the building wasn’t up to code. That apartment complex is still closed.

“Individuals are losing their housing every day and the number of people being evicted or priced out of their housing are skyrocketing,” said West.

For anyone in one of those dire situations, you can call the United Way Community Assistance Network at (757) 229-2222, or the Housing Crisis Hotline (757) 587-4202 for help.

The airport’s executive director said there are no immediate plans for this land. He said only two tenants are still at the park waiting for their new home to be available in the next few days.