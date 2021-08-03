Gov. Northam, Dr. Fauci to discuss COVID-19 vaccine hesitancy and role of healthcare providers in receiving vaccine

RICHMOND, Va. - Gov. Ralph Northam will participate in a conversation with Dr. Anthony Fauci, chief medical advisor to the president of the United States, and other healthcare providers Tuesday night.

They will be discussing how healthcare providers can best approach their vital roles in addressing the fact that people may be hesitant to receive the COVID-19 vaccine and educating patients about the vaccines that are available.

