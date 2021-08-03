Watch
Gov. Northam, Dr. Fauci to discuss COVID-19 vaccine hesitancy and role of healthcare providers in receiving vaccine

Evan Vucci/AP
Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, listens as President Joe Biden speaks during a visit at the Viral Pathogenesis Laboratory at the National Institutes of Health (NIH), Thursday, Feb. 11, 2021, in Bethesda, Md. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
Dr. Anthony Fauci
Posted at 3:52 PM, Aug 03, 2021
RICHMOND, Va. - Gov. Ralph Northam will participate in a conversation with Dr. Anthony Fauci, chief medical advisor to the president of the United States, and other healthcare providers Tuesday night.

They will be discussing how healthcare providers can best approach their vital roles in addressing the fact that people may be hesitant to receive the COVID-19 vaccine and educating patients about the vaccines that are available.

