HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin faced questions about a possible 15-week abortion ban, Virginia's stance on same-sex marriage and whether he would consider a run for president during an exclusive sit-down interview with CBS Face the Nation Sunday morning.

Youngkin's 13-minute interview touched on several topics, the first being abortion — and his call for a 15-week ban following Roe v. Wade's overturning.

It's a move many state Democrats say they would block, while some Republicans say the ban doesn't go far enough.

"I believe life begins at conception," Youngkin said. "In Virginia, we have to work with a Senate and a House. This is what we've been doing."

"Would you pursue a full ban?" CBS's Robert Costa asked.

"My job is to get something done, and I believe we can get a 15-week pain threshold done in Virginia," Youngkin said. "I do believe that there should be exceptions made in the case of rape or incest or when the life of the mother is truly at risk."

Then, discussing Supreme Court justice safety following the abortion decision, Youngkin said, "Our judges in Virginia are adequately protected. I wish we could do more."

The governor was also pressed on same-sex marriage and concerns of whether it would be protected in Virginia should the federal right be taken away.

"We actually do protect same-sex marriage in Virginia," Youngkin said. "That's the law in Virginia and, therefore, as governor of Virginia, we protect same-sex marriage."

The interview also touched on other topics, including the economy and education. Youngkin was asked about his view of what he calls "inherently divisive concepts" in schools.

"One of the things we have to do is teach all of our history, the good and the bad," Youngkin said. "But we shouldn't play privilege bingo with children and teach children that they should judge one another and one group's privileged."

Discussing elections, Youngkin expressed his support for Republican candidates in the Commonwealth and across the country, but pivoted when asked about former President Donald Trump's continual claims of election fraud in 2020.

"So former President Trump should stop talking about it?" Costa asked.

"I think... What I did last year was, I focused on 2021," Youngkin said.

But is he now focused on 2024, and as some have suggested, a possible presidential run?

"My job is to be governor of Virginia," Youngkin said.

"But are you open to considering, along with your family, the idea of a presidential run in 2024?" Costa asked.

"That's not a decision that we have even begun to undertake," Youngkin said.

That said, as Costa pointed out, the governor didn't rule out a run.

To watch Youngkin's full interview on Face the Nation, click here.